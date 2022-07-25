Home Sport Football

Kerala Blasters FC to play pre-season friendlies in UAE in August 2022

The Ivan Vukomanovic-led side will face competition from UAE's top-tier clubs - Hatta Club, Al Nasr FC, and Dibba FC. The squad will camp at the Al-Nasr Cultural and Sports Club for 12 days.

Kerala Blasters FC. (Photo | ISL)

By ANI

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC are set to travel to UAE next month for their pre-season friendlies. With quite a chunk of their overseas supporters falling in the Middle East, the Kochi-based side will look forward to garnering support from the KBFC faithful in the UAE.

The club will commence their pre-season training in Kochi from August 1 onwards, followed by a move to the UAE a fortnight later. The Ivan Vukomanovic-led side will face competition from UAE's top-tier clubs - Hatta Club, Al Nasr FC, and Dibba FC. The squad will camp at the Al-Nasr Cultural and Sports Club for 12 days.

The Tuskers' first match will be against Al Nasr FC on August 20 at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai. Their second bout will be against Dibba FC at Dibba Al-Fujairah Stadium five days later, and in their last friendly match, they will be facing Hatta Sports Club at the Hamdan Bin Rashed Stadium on August 28.

Finalists of the ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC have taken up a daunting yet bold challenge of playing against UAE sides. However, an overseas pre-season will bode them well to gauge their squad depth ahead of the upcoming longer football season.

Extending his tenure by three more years, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will ensure his team goes strength to strength in order to accomplish a successful season.

