Women's final will cap Olympic soccer tournament in Paris 

FIFA announced the Olympic football competition schedule on Wednesday.

Published: 28th July 2022

England's Beth Mead, center, celebrates with Ellen White, left, and Georgia Stanway after scoring the opening goal during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Austria. (FilePhoto | AP)

By Associated Press

The Olympic football competition at the 2024 Paris Games will conclude with the women's final — instead of the men's — for the first time.

FIFA announced the Olympic football competition schedule on Wednesday. The governing body also said there will be no double-headers in France, making each match a standalone event.

The women's final will take place on August 10 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The men's gold-medal match will be played at the same stadium the day before.

The combined tournament will start on July 24 and go to seven cities in France: Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne.

As host, France's men's team will play in the tournament opener in Marseille, while the women's team will play on July 25 in Lyon, site of 2019 Women's World Cup final.

“That this should take place in France is particularly exciting," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a prepared statement. “A country with a distinguished history of developing and excelling in both men’s and women’s football, which has hosted some of the most iconic FIFA tournaments in history, including the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, and where FIFA has recently re-opened an office to better serve its 211 member associations.”

The U.S. women secured a spot in the Olympics by winning the CONCACAF W Championship, while Brazil and Colombia qualified at the Copa America.

On the men’s side, the U.S. team and the Dominican Republic earned spots at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

