Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic fired after home loss to Kazakhstan

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic was fired on Tuesday, a day after they lost to lowly Kazakhstan 1-0 at home in the Nations League.

Published: 08th June 2022 11:56 AM

Outgoing Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia coach Štefan Tarkovič was fired on Tuesday, a day after they lost to lowly Kazakhstan 1-0 at home in the Nations League.

The Slovakian Football Association announced the move. Slovakia is ranked 45th and Kazakhstan 125th.

The first half of the the League C game in Trnava was calamitous for Slovakia. It didn't register a shot on goal and conceded to midfielder Aslan Darabayev in the 26th minute after a series of defensive blunders.

Tarkovič called the loss “heavy and humiliating.”

Slovakia is second in Group 3 with three points from two games, trailing leader Kazakhstan by three points.

The group winners in the lower leagues gain promotion.

The association said it will replace Tarkovič in the coming months.

His assistants, Samuel Slovák and Marek Mintál, will be in charge for the Nations League games in Azerbaijan on Friday and in Kazakhstan on Monday.

Tarkovič was appointed as the Slovakia coach on a permanent basis in December 2020 after leading the team to its second straight European Championship.

