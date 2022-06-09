STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loris Karius leaving Liverpool 4 years after infamous Champions League final

Karius was on loan to Besiktas and Union Berlin before returning to be part of Liverpool's goalkeeping group at its training centre this season. He joined the team in 2016 from German club Mainz.

Published: 09th June 2022 07:50 PM

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius looks at the ball after a fumble allowed Gareth Bale to score his side's 3rd goal during the CL final against Real Madrid.May 26, 2018.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool has confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Loris Karius four years after his last appearance for the club when his concussion-related gaffes contributed to a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

The 28-year-old German didn't play again for the English Premier League club, which sent him out on loan after signing Alisson Becker that summer.

The departure list released on Thursday included Divock Origi, whose contract is also expiring this month. The oft-injured forward was involved in “some of the most iconic and important moments in the club’s modern history,” Liverpool said.

In the 2018 final, Karius made high-profile errors on goals by Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. Doctors later concluded that Karius sustained a concussion minutes before Benzema's goal when he was hit by Sergio Ramos.

Benzema scored early in the second half when Karius tried to roll the ball to a defender. The striker stuck out his right foot and deflected the ball into the net. Sadio Mané equalized then Bale scored on an unstoppable scissor-kick. But Karius then let Bale’s swerving shot squirm through his hands, handing Madrid a 3-1 lead.

“Karius had a concussion. It was proven afterwards. Nobody talks about that,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said a day before the team's 1-0 loss to Madrid in this year's Champions League final.

Karius was on loan to Besiktas and Union Berlin before returning to be part of Liverpool's goalkeeping group at its training centre this season. He joined the team in 2016 from German club Mainz.

Origi leaves eight years after he signed from French club Lille. Reports have linked him to Italian champion AC Milan.

In 175 appearances, the Belgium international scored 41 goals — none bigger than his pair at Anfield in the 4-0 Champions League semifinals win over Barcelona in 2019 to complete a historic comeback. He added an insurance goal late in Liverpool's 2-0 victory in the final against Tottenham.

The club also said youngsters Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn will leave when their contracts expire this month.

