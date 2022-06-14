STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Australia edges Peru on penalties to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.

Published: 14th June 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Australian players celebrate after winning in a penalty shoot-out during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Australia and Peru in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Australian players celebrate after winning in a penalty shoot-out during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Australia and Peru in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

AL RAYYAN: Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.

The teams failed to score in regulation and extra time at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, and goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, sent on as a substitute for captain Mat Ryan in the dying seconds of extra time, proved to be the star for Australia by saving the last penalty from Alex Valera.

“I’m not a hero,” Redmayne said. “I just played my role like everyone else did tonight. I'm not going to take credit for this."

Taking off established No. 1 Ryan for Redmayne, who had made just two previous international appearances, was a major gamble from Socceroos coach Graham Arnold.

Redmayne's unconventional dancing and jumping along the goal-line with his aims and legs flailing as the Peru players stepped up, however, worked.

“Andrew Redmayne is a very good penalty saver,” an emotional Arnold said in a post-match TV interview, explaining that he made the change to put a “bit of uncertainty into their brains, get into the mental aspect of Peru.”

Australia qualified the hard way in a campaign played mostly away because of travel restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, finishing third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in their group in the last round of qualifying and then beating United Arab Emirates in the Asian playoff last week.

“I’m just so proud of the players,” Arnold said. “Really, no one knows what these boys have been through to get here. It was so hard, the whole campaign. The way they’ve stuck at it. The way they’ve committed themselves to it … incredible. Twenty World Cup qualifiers, 16 away from home. It’s been tough, but we did it."

The dramatic end followed two hours of little action.

Australia finished regulation as the only team creating chances. Ajdin Hrustic, who scored the winning goal against the United Arab Emirates in the Asian playoff, had the first shot on target after 82 minutes, and went close again shortly after.

Peru substitute Edison Flores headed against the foot of Australia’s post early in the second period of extra time, but that was as close as 12,000 Peruvian fans in the stadium came to celebrating a goal and as close as either team went to breaking the deadlock.

"This is a very hard moment,” Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese said. "I had the dream of seeing our flag once again in the World Cup.

"I am still proud of this team. Now we have to give them support, some teammates are really struggling now.

"Australia did its part and deserved it.”

The game drifted towards a shootout, where Gallese saved Martin Boyle’s opening spot kick. Australia drew level when Luis Advincula hit the post.

Redmayne, with his distracting dance routine along the goal-line, saved from Valera, and the Socceroos clinched a spot in Qatar in November for their sixth overall World Cup appearance.

“This idea was floated pre-selection that this (shootout) might eventuate in these kinds of circumstances,” Redmayne said of his contentious selection.

Australia will meet defending champion France in the opening game of Group D on Nov. 22, and take on Tunisia and Denmark.

The final place at the World Cup will be filled in the same stadium on Tuesday when Costa Rica meets New Zealand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup FIFA Peru Australia Australia vs Peru
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp