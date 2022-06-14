STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennaiyin FC sign Thomas Brdaric as new head coach

Chennaiyin FC have acquired the services of Thomas Brdaric as head coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Published: 14th June 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC sign Thomas Brdaric (Photo | ISL)

By ANI

In his most recent spell, the German coach-led KF Vllaznia to the Albanian Cup for two successive seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22). The team also finished runners-up in the Albanian Championship in the 2020-21 season.

"First of all, I would like to thank Vita Dani and the Chennaiyin family for putting their faith in me. Honestly, I am looking forward to this incredible journey. This will be a great experience and a challenge where we will push further as one team," said Brdaric in a statement.

"This is not my first time outside of Germany, therefore I am aware of most circumstances and I am ready to move forward with Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait to get started," he added.

Brdaric was awarded Coach of the Year 2021. He also led the Albanian club in the qualifiers of the recently established UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 47-year-old has also had various spells in Germany's lower leagues, including the head coach position of VFL Wolfsburg's U-21 team. In one of his first stints as first-team boss, Brdaric won the Regional League and gained promotion with TSG Neustrelitz in the German fourth division in 2014.

He has also reached the North Macedonia Cup Final in 2017 with FK Shkendija as head coach. In 75 games as head coach, he has a record of 50 wins and 15 draws.

