STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Hong Kong to play at Asian Cup for first time since 1968

Hong Kong celebrated a slice of history on Tuesday after reaching the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968.

Published: 14th June 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong midfielder Wong Wai

Hong Kong midfielder Wong Wai (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong celebrated a slice of history on Tuesday after reaching the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968.

The Chinese territory will play India later in the day in their final qualifier for next year's regional showpiece but went through beforehand thanks to a 4-0 win for the Palestinians over the Philippines.

The big win sent the Palestinians through and they took several other teams with them including India and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong qualified despite the domestic league being put on hold after Covid cases surged in the city of 7.5 million people earlier this year.

There was also a Covid outbreak in the squad in India during recent qualifiers.

"We did it," Hong Kong midfielder Wong Wai wrote on Instagram, while team-mate Leung Kwun-chung posted: "We are in the history."

Next year's Asian Cup was scheduled to be held in China but they pulled out of staging the tournament because of Covid.

Asian football chiefs are now looking for a new host.

Top regional sides including Japan, South Korea, Australia and reigning champions Qatar had already qualified, as have China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Asian Cup
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp