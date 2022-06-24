STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Eugenie Bouchard will skip Wimbledon with rankings points not on offer

The WTA and ATP stripped Wimbledon of world ranking points over the event's ban on Russian and Belarussian players.

Published: 24th June 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former WTA World Number 5 Eugenie Bouchard

Former WTA World Number 5 Eugenie Bouchard (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard said Friday she had withdrawn from the Championships because the lack of world rankings points doesn't fit with her plans to manage her return from injury.

"I have decided to withdraw from Wimbledon due to the WTA's decision to not award ranking points at this year's Championships," the Canadian said in a social media post.

The WTA and ATP stripped Wimbledon of world ranking points over the event's ban on Russian and Belarussian players.

Bouchard, 28, suffered a shoulder injury on the way to the final at the Guadalajara Open in March of 2021.

After conservative treatment efforts failed she underwent surgery in June of last year, her ranking plummeting as she was sidelined for months.

"Due to my shoulder surgery, I get a limited number of protected ranking (PR) entries," Bouchard wrote. "As much as I love Wimbledon and skipping it makes me sad, using a PR entry at a tournament with no rankings points doesn't make sense.

"I must choose wisely and use my PR entries at tournaments that will help me get back to where I want to be."

Bouchard said she still planned to return to action this year, and expected to use PR entries at the US Open and next year's Australian Open.

Bouchard reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, the same year she reached a career-high No. 5 in the world rankings. She reached the semi-finals of the Australian and French Opens that year, but her career has since been hindered by injuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eugenie Bouchard Wimbledon Wimbledon 2022
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp