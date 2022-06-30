Juventus bids farewell to Dybala, Bernardeschi and Morata

By Associated Press

TURIN: Juventus bid official farewells to Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Álvaro Morata on Thursday.

Dybala’s and Bernardeschi’s contracts expired on Thursday and they leave the club as free agents. Morata returns to Atlético Madrid at the end of a two-year loan spell at Juventus.

Dybala had been at Juventus for seven years and the forward scored 115 goals in 293 appearances, helping the Bianconeri to 12 trophies including five Serie A titles.

The 28-year-old Dybala had been in negotiations with Juve’s bitter rival Inter Milan, but the return of Romelu Lukaku to the Nerazzurri could scupper a potential deal. Serie A champion AC Milan is also reportedly interested in the Argentina international.

Bernardeschi joined Juventus in 2017 from Fiorentina for 40 million euros (then $45 million) and made nearly 200 appearances, winning three Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

The 28-year-old midfielder also helped Italy win the European Championship last year, converting the game-winning kick in the penalty shootout against England in the final.

Morata’s second spell at Juventus proved less fruitful than his first. The Spain forward won two Serie A titles and two Italian Cups and also helped Juventus to the 2015 Champions League final in a previous two-year stint at the club before Real Madrid exercised its buy-back clause in 2016.