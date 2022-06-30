STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Juventus bids farewell to Dybala, Bernardeschi and Morata

Dybala’s and Bernardeschi’s contracts expired, and they leave the club as free agents. Morata returns to Atlético Madrid at the end of a two-year loan spell at Juventus.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus

Image used for representation.(File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

TURIN: Juventus bid official farewells to Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Álvaro Morata on Thursday.

Dybala’s and Bernardeschi’s contracts expired on Thursday and they leave the club as free agents. Morata returns to Atlético Madrid at the end of a two-year loan spell at Juventus.

Dybala had been at Juventus for seven years and the forward scored 115 goals in 293 appearances, helping the Bianconeri to 12 trophies including five Serie A titles.

The 28-year-old Dybala had been in negotiations with Juve’s bitter rival Inter Milan, but the return of Romelu Lukaku to the Nerazzurri could scupper a potential deal. Serie A champion AC Milan is also reportedly interested in the Argentina international.

Bernardeschi joined Juventus in 2017 from Fiorentina for 40 million euros (then $45 million) and made nearly 200 appearances, winning three Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

The 28-year-old midfielder also helped Italy win the European Championship last year, converting the game-winning kick in the penalty shootout against England in the final.

Morata’s second spell at Juventus proved less fruitful than his first. The Spain forward won two Serie A titles and two Italian Cups and also helped Juventus to the 2015 Champions League final in a previous two-year stint at the club before Real Madrid exercised its buy-back clause in 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juventus Dybala Bernardeschi Morata
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp