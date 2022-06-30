Six arrested in connection with 3 million Euro burglary at Ronaldo Nazario's house

By AFP

MADRID: Six people have been arrested in connection with the three-million-euro burglary at the house belonging to former Brazil forward Ronaldo, AFP learned on Thursday from sources close to the investigation.

Paris Saint-Germain player Marco Verratti was staying at Ronaldo's house in Ibiza but was not home when the burglars struck on Monday, making off with jewellery and money.

Two people were arrested in the port of Denia in eastern Spain and four others were held in the southern city of Malaga, these sources told AFP without further details.

According to the Spanish press, four of the six arrested are Albanian, the other two being a Spaniard and a Romanian, making up an organised gang specialising in burglary.

Press reports also claim that the Spanish police recovered a large part of the loot, estimated at around three million euros.