STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL: Harmanjot Khabra banned for Kerala Blasters FC's last 2 league matches 

Khabra was found guilty of "hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball" after being charged with "violent conduct' in an Indian Super League match against Hyderabad FC last month.

Published: 02nd March 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Wednesday slapped a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on Kerala Blasters FC mid-fielder Harmanjot Singh Khabra.

Khabra was found guilty of "hitting an opponent when not challenging for the ball" after being charged with "violent conduct' in an Indian Super League match against Hyderabad FC last month.

Upon investigating video footage of the incident, the AIFF body show caused the player.

In his written response, Khabra regretted "making an error in sporting judgment and acting in a manner which is not in line with the laws of the game and it was never his intention to hurt Sahil Tavora.

" The committee called upon for an additional hearing and passed their verdict on Tuesday.

Khabra will remain suspended for Kerala Blasters FC's last two ISL league-stage matches this season against Mumbai City FC (March 2) and FC Goa (March 6).

The 33-year-old will be eligible for selection next if Kerala Blasters FC reach the semi-finals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIFF All India Football Federation Harmanjot Singh Khabra
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp