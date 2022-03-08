STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

English Premier League: Brace for Harry Kane as Tottenham beats Everton 5-0

It was another Kane masterclass, with his second goal a particular highlight, and he took his tally to 14 goals in 15 games against Everton.

Published: 08th March 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores a goal during an EPL match against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores a goal during an EPL match against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Tottenham stayed in the race for the English Premier League top four after a 5-0 hammering of an Everton side that is in grave relegation danger. Spurs have been inconsistent in recent weeks but showed their best as, after Michael Keane's own goal put them ahead early on, they ran riot.

Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also netted. It was another Kane masterclass, with his second goal a particular highlight, and he took his tally to 14 goals in 15 games against Everton.

This was as bad a performance as the Toffees have put in this season and there has been no bounce under Frank Lampard, with a fourth loss in five league games since he took over. There is little doubt that they are involved in a relegation dogfight as they are just a point above 18th-placed Burnley, though they do have a game in hand.

Spurs equalled their best ever Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will have real belief that they can gate-crash the Champions League qualification places. Antonio Conte's men, although still in seventh, are three points behind Arsenal and firmly in the race ahead of a crunch visit to Manchester United next week.

The problem is you never know what you are going to get with Spurs in recent weeks as they followed a win at Manchester City with embarrassing defeats at Burnley and Middlesbrough. But it was clear from early on that this was going to be a good night as they took early control of the game.

They went ahead in the 14th minute as Ryan Sessegnon was set free down the left and his cross was put through his own net by Keane, who scored a second own goal in three appearances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Three minutes later, Kane found Dejan Kulusevski, who played in Son. The South Korean was grateful to see a weak shot squirm in through goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's body. Matt Doherty played an exquisite first-time pass to Kane, who raced through on goal and finished clinically past his England teammate Pickford in the 37th for 3-0.

The break did not stop Spurs' momentum. Just 41 seconds into the second half it was 4-0. Son passed to Kulusevski and the Swede bagged a second assist by cutting back to Reguilon, who scored with his first touch having come on at halftime.

Spurs were not showing mercy, and moments after Eric Dier headed against the crossbar, Kane made it five with the goal of the night. It was a great ball over the top by Doherty to pick out Kane, who found the bottom corner with a superb first-time volley.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals after coming from behind to beat Championship rival Huddersfield 2-1 at the City Ground.

Forest, victorious against Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two rounds, advance to the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 26 years and a first meeting since 1999 with Liverpool, which will visit a week on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
English Premier League EPL 2022 Tottenham Hotspur Michael Keane Harry Kane Son Heung min Everton Tottenham vs Everton
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp