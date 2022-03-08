STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

UEFA Champions League: PSG's Kylian Mbappe slightly injured ahead of game against Real Madrid

The French league club said Mbappé, who scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16 against Madrid, was hurt during Monday's training session.

Published: 08th March 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé injured his left foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game. The French league club said Mbappé, who scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16 against Madrid, was hurt during Monday's training session but that initial medical exams were reassuring.

PSG said that Mbappé received treatment and that his fitness will be reassessed on Tuesday. The match against Madrid is on Wednesday. Mbappé has been linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this year.

The World Cup champion has been in stellar form this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as PSG has become increasingly reliant on its star. Mbappé was suspended this weekend for a French league match against Nice and PSG lost 1-0.

PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg in Paris.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kylian Mbappe PSG PSG vs Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe injury UEFA Champions League
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp