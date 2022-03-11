STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UEFA opens disciplinary case against PSG chief Al-Khelaifi

The disciplinary case, which also includes sporting director Leonardo, followed reports that Al-Khelaifi went in search of the match officials to protest refereeing decisions on the night of March 10

ECA chairman and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NYON: UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Thursday over heated incidents after the team's Champions League loss at Real Madrid.

The Qatari is also a member of UEFA's executive committee, chairman of the influential European Club Association and head of Doha-based broadcaster beIN Media Group — a key Champions League TV rights holder.

The disciplinary case, which also includes sporting director Leonardo, followed reports that Al-Khelaifi went in search of the match officials to protest refereeing decisions on Wednesday night.

PSG was beaten 3-1 in Madrid to exit the round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate loss. The French side had led 1-0 from the first leg and Kylian Mbappe scored again in Madrid to give PSG a 2-0 aggregate lead that was wiped out by Karim Benzema scoring a hat trick.

UEFA confirmed the disciplinary cases had been opened without specifying the details.

