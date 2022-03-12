STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Coach Dennerby names 22-member Indian squad for SAFF U-18 Women's Championship

The 62-year-old coach, who had previously guided the senior national women's team, feels these youngsters have a strong football base which is key to achieving success in the sport.

Published: 12th March 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Football

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday named a 22-member squad for the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship football tournament to be held in Jamshedpur from March 15 to 25.

India's head coach Thomas Dennerby said the girls selected for the tournament "pose a bright future for women's football" in the country.

"We have a lot of good players in the squad, and these girls pose a really bright future for women's football in India," he said.

The 62-year-old coach, who had previously guided the senior national women's team, feels these youngsters have a strong football base which is key to achieving success in the sport.

"The great thing about them is that they have been properly educated about football from a very young age.

The key now is to keep on with that.

They need to keep training properly on a regular basis," said Dennerby, who guided the Swedish women's team to the quarterfinals of the Olympics, and Nigeria to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019.

"I have seen many players who are supremely talented at the age of 15-16, but then they disappear later on. And many who have some average talent go on to be top players in the world. So it's important to practice hard in an organised manner, no matter how much talent one has."

He said a tournament like the SAFF will give the girls experience of playing under pressure in a competitive atmosphere.

"Although this is not the fully finalised World Cup squad yet, the SAFF tournament will be crucial for the girls here. Normally, if we are playing friendlies, we do not much care about the results, the focus is more on the progress we have made as a team in different areas of the pitch.

"But a tournament is a tournament, and the results are important. There will be little pressure on the players, but it will be good to play under such pressure."

India will open their campaign against Nepal on March 15, followed by games against Bangladesh (March 19), Nepal (March 21) and Bangladesh again (March 25).

Squad: Goalkeepers: Hempriya Seram, Melody Chanu Keisham, Adrija Sarkhel.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Nisha, Ritu Devi, Purnima Kumari, Naketa, Kajal, Varshika.

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Poonam, Subhangi Singh, Priyanka Sujeesh, Martina Thokchom, Babina Devi, Nitu Linda.

Forwards: Naita Kumari, Rejiya Devi, Amisha Baxla, Sunita Munda, Lynda Kom Serto.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Dennerby South Asian Football Federation SAFF U18 womens football tournament
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp