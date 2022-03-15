STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Christian Eriksen​ returns to Denmark squad for first time since collapse

Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.

Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

“Christian is in a pretty good physical condition," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said.

"I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Denmark Christian Eriksen
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp