Antonio Conte calls on Harry Kane, Son Heung-min to fire Spurs Champions League push

Antonio Conte has called on Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris to help deliver Champions League qualification for his inconsistent side.

Tottenham gaffer Antonio Conte

Tottenham gaffer Antonio Conte (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has called on Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris to help deliver Champions League qualification for his inconsistent side.

Spurs are outsiders in the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League after Saturday's defeat at Manchester United left them six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Conte's side may have to win almost all of their remaining games to get back into Europe's elite club competition and the Italian knows he needs his big players to perform.

"If you want to have a hope to fight until the end for this type of target, this is the moment I have to ask a lot to the big players," he said on the eve of Wednesday's trip to Brighton.

"To Harry, Hugo and Sonny. These players have to lead the situation to keep us until the end there. At the moment, experience is very important. We don't have a lot of experience in this team and it's right to ask the players with experience and big talent to give everything.

"I think they're giving everything but 100 percent is not enough. We need to ask 120, 130 percent to have this type of target."

Manchester United, West Ham and Wolves are also challenging for a place in the top four behind leaders Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

"In England it's not easy, it's not simple," said Conte. "When you start the season normally you think it's four top clubs that at the end, these four teams go to the Champions League: United, City, Chelsea, Liverpool.

"But last season Liverpool struggled to reach their place in the Champions League. This season it's happening to United. This league is very difficult."

