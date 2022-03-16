STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

China replaces North Korea in FIFA women's U-17 World Cup in India

India was originally selected to host the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 16th March 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: China will feature in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India from October 11 to 30 as it was named on Wednesday as replacement of North Korean team which has pulled out of the age-group showpiece.

The AFC's Women's Football Committee had on October 14 last year decided that in the case of withdrawals from the FIFA competitions, the next highest ranked team from the respective qualification events would represent Asia accordingly.

"The AFC notes the inability of the DPR Korea Football Association's national age-group teams to compete in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 and FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 respectively," the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

"China PR, who finished third in the AFC U-16 Women's Championship Thailand 2019, will join Japan and host India as the AFC's three representatives at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 scheduled to take place from October 11 to 30."

Australia, who finished fourth in AFC U-19 Women's Championship in 2019, will replace North Korea and join Japan and South Korea as Asia's three representatives at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, which will be held from August 10 to 28.

India was originally selected to host the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, India was announced as host of the next edition of the tournament in 2022.

Asia will be represented by host country and two other countries in the 16-team tournament.

New Zealand has also qualified as representative of Oceania Football Confederation.

The qualifying tournaments of other continents are either going on or yet to take place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China North Korea FIFA FIFA Womens U17 World Cup Womens U17 FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp