STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Palace beats Everton 4-0, joins Chelsea in FA Cup semifinals

The two remaining matches in the quarterfinals are played later Sunday: Southampton vs.Manchester City and second-tier Nottingham Forest vs.Liverpool.

Published: 21st March 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battles with Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park, London. ( Photo | AP)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battles with Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park, London. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2016 by beating Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha, and Will Hughes scored the goals at Selhurst Park for Palace, which joined Chelsea in the lineup for the last four.

The two remaining matches in the quarterfinals are played later Sunday: Southampton vs.Manchester City and second-tier Nottingham Forest vs.Liverpool.

It was something of a reality check for Frank Lampard's Everton after its last-gasp 1-0 win over Newcastle on Thursday that boosted its chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

After a high-intensity start to the game, Everton was blown away by an improving Palace side that is heading for next month's semifinals at Wembley Stadium under Patrick Vieira, who won the FA Cup on five occasions as a player — four times with Arsenal and once with Man City.

For Guehi, the center back who headed in the opening goal, it was a perfect way to celebrate getting a first call-up to England's squad this week ahead of friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crystal Palace FA Cup semifinals Everton Chelsea Southampton Manchester City Liverpool Nottingham Forest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp