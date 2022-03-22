Netherlands football coach Louis van Gaal tests positive for COVID-19

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has tested positive for Covid after experiencing symptoms, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday. The KNVB did not say if the 70-year-old would be able to take his place on the bench for the Netherlands' friendly against Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.

A spokesperson told the Dutch press agency ANP that Van Gaal had a "cold and continued to display symptoms". The former Barcelona and Manchester United boss had to watch the Dutch side's last game -- a decisive World Cup qualifying win over Norway -- from the stands after breaking his hip by falling off his bike.

Van Gaal is in his third spell as the Netherlands head coach.