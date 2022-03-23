STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag holds talks with Manchester United: reports 

Fifty-two-year-old Dutchman Ten Hag has been at the helm at the Johan Cruyff Arena since 2017 following stints coaching Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht.

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ajax's head coach Erik ten Hag.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Manchester United have spoken to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as the Old Trafford club step up their search for a permanent manager, British media reported on Wednesday.

German Ralf Rangnick was appointed on an interim basis at Old Trafford in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after nearly three years in charge.

Fifty-two-year-old Dutchman Ten Hag has been at the helm at the Johan Cruyff Arena since 2017 following stints coaching Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht.

Ajax currently sit top of the Eredivisie standings as Ten Hag looks to win the league title for a third time during a reign that included a run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erik ten Hag Manchester United Ajax
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp