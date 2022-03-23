STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab FC parts ways with Westwood, appoints Ed Engelkes as new coach 

By PTI

KOLKATA: I-League club RoundGlass Punjab FC has appointed Dutch Ed Engelkes as the team's new head coach with immediate effect after mutually parting ways with Englishman Ashley Westwood.

The development was confirmed by the club on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old Englelkes brings with him rich experience of working with big Dutch football clubs like AFC Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, and the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) over a number of years.

He was also involved with various footballing institutions across multiple levels.

"The club would like to thank Ashley for his immense contribution and efforts, and wish him all the very best for the future," RoundGlass Punjab FC Football Director, Nikolaos Topoliatis said in a release.

"With Ed, we have a highly-experienced coach, who is already well-versed with our vision and objectives.

We hope to continue building on our start in the I-League and move forward."

