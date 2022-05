Porto wins Portuguese league after beating Benfica 1-0

By Associated Press

LISBON: Porto won the Portuguese league after beating fierce rival Benfica 1-0 on Saturday.

Porto needed only one point in Lisbon to wrap up the title in the second-to-last round, and it was able to add to its championship celebration with a victory at its top rival thanks to a late goal by Zaidu Sanusi.

The Nigeria left back scored in stoppage time at the Stadium of Light to ensure Porto collected its 30th league title.

Sporting was left nine points adrift with two games to play. It is locked into a second-place finish. Benfica will finish third.

It was coach Sérgio Conceição’s third league trophy after he led Porto to the title in 2018 and 2020.

“It’s a deserved victory,” Conceição said. “We were the best team, we performed fantastically, we have a fantastic group. Congratulations to all of you.”

Benfica holds a record 37 league titles. Sporting, last season’s champion, is third all time with 19.