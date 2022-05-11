STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

EA Sports to end FIFA video-game partnership after three decades

Launched in 1993, a generation of millions of football fans and gamers across the globe grew up playing the game and it became a huge money-spinner.

Published: 11th May 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA reportedly wanted the USD 150 million it gets annually from EA to be increased to USD 250 million or more.

FIFA reportedly wanted the USD 150 million it gets annually from EA to be increased to USD 250 million or more.

By AFP

NEW YORK: The wildly popular FIFA video-game series will be rebranded EA Sports FC next year, its publisher Electronic Arts said on Tuesday, ending a three-decade relationship with football's governing body.

Launched in 1993, a generation of millions of football fans and gamers across the globe grew up playing the game and it became a huge money-spinner.

But "months of tense negotiations" between California-based Electronic Arts (EA) and governing body FIFA failed to end in an agreement to extend the partnership, The New York Times reported.

FIFA reportedly wanted the $150 million it gets annually from EA to be increased to $250 million or more. 

The game has more than 150 million player accounts, according to EA, and The New York Times said it had generated more than $20 billion in sales over the past two decades.

No major changes to how the game plays are anticipated and EA said that it has retained relationships with other leagues and associations, such as UEFA, the Premier League and Spain's La Liga.

However, FIFA events such as the World Cup will not feature.

"Our vision for EA Sports FC is to create the largest and most impactful football club in the world, at the epicenter of football fandom," said EA chief executive Andrew Wilson.

"For nearly 30 years, we've been building the world's biggest football community with hundreds of millions of players, thousands of athlete partners, and hundreds of leagues, federations, and teams. 

"EA Sports FC will be the club for every one of them, and for football fans everywhere."

FIFA swiftly responded by saying that it will launch "new football video games developed with third-party studios and publishers".

"I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans," said its president Gianni Infantino.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EA Sports FIFA FIFA Video Game
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp