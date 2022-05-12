STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPL: Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo bags Player of the Month award for April 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Player of the Month for April 2022, earning the prize for the second time this season.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

By ANI

Overall it is Ronaldo's sixth Player of the Month award, moving him to within one of the record jointly held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

It comes after a month in which the Manchester United forward scored his 100th Premier League goal, in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, while he also registered his 50th club hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Norwich City

Ronaldo ended April with his fifth goal of the month, equalising to earn a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The 37-year-old topped an eight-man shortlist that also featured Nathan Collins, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-min, Thiago and Leandro Trossard.

