Giorgio Chiellini confirms Juventus exit after end of season

Giorgio Chiellini, who first joined Juventus in 2004 and has emerged as one of its key figures over their past decade of dominance.

Published: 12th May 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MILAN: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that he will leave the Serie A giants at the end of the season.

The decision by Italy International came after Bianconeri's Coppa Italia loss to Inter on Wednesday.

The veteran defender, who first joined the club in 2004 and has emerged as one of its key figures over their past decade of dominance.

"We had these ten magnificent years, [and] it's up to the lads to continue now," the veteran defender stated in his post-match comments as per goal.com. "I did everything I could, [and] I hope that I left something."

"On Monday, I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, [and] then, if I've still got something in the tank, I might have a run-out in Florence. It is my choice, 100 per cent, I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I've said I didn't want to finish struggling.

"I gave it my all. Soon, I will be the biggest Juventus fan! After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off," he added.

The 37-year-old defender has won 20 major honours across his career at Juventus, including nine Scudetto triumphs and five Coppa Italia victories, as well as twice making the final of the Champions League.

