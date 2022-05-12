I am 'happy' at Liverpool, says Sadio Mane amid Barcelona 'transfer talks'

By Online Desk

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has stated that he is happy at Anfield amid talks of him moving out of the club.

The Senegal star's contract at Liverpool ends next season and multiple reports claimed that the charismatic forward might be approached by football giant Barcelona.

Mane scored the winning goal against Aston Villa in their EPL encounter on Tuesday night and ensured that Liverpool stayed alive in the Premier League title race.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Senegal international said, "Yeah, I am happy here (Liverpool), I think when we win trophies I am happier! But I think I am trying to enjoy every moment, trying to assist my teammates and I think the boys make it a lot easier for me, and I am very happy."

Mane also showered praise on Luis Diaz for the assist.

He said, "I think it was possible because it was a good cross from Diaz. I just needed to put it into the net, even without power, I usually try and score and normally I do. He is a very good player. We know each other very well, we train everyday, and I know that when he has got the ball I know where he is going to put it."

After the crucial win, Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp called Mane a "massive player".

He said, "He's a machine. A massive player. When everyone has yards in their legs, you can't see it with him."

Speaking about the must-win game, Klopp said, "We cannot do more than win. A lot of people thought this could be a banana skin, that it could be a struggle for us, and how the boys sorted that was absolutely outstanding."

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher called Mane his "favourite player".

The former star defender said, "When I have watched Liverpool as a fan, Sadio Mane is my favourite player. There is just something about Mane. He's sacrificed himself at times and the shift he puts in."

Liverpool will next play Chelsea this Saturday in the much anticipated FA Cup final.