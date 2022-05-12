STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I am 'happy' at Liverpool, says Sadio Mane amid Barcelona 'transfer talks'

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has stated that he is happy at Anfield amid talks of him moving out of the club.

Published: 12th May 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has stated that he is happy at Anfield amid talks of him moving out of the club.

The Senegal star's contract at Liverpool ends next season and multiple reports claimed that the charismatic forward might be approached by football giant Barcelona.

Mane scored the winning goal against Aston Villa in their EPL encounter on Tuesday night and ensured that Liverpool stayed alive in the Premier League title race.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Senegal international said, "Yeah, I am happy here (Liverpool), I think when we win trophies I am happier! But I think I am trying to enjoy every moment, trying to assist my teammates and I think the boys make it a lot easier for me, and I am very happy."

Mane also showered praise on Luis Diaz for the assist.

He said, "I think it was possible because it was a good cross from Diaz. I just needed to put it into the net, even without power, I usually try and score and normally I do. He is a very good player. We know each other very well, we train everyday, and I know that when he has got the ball I know where he is going to put it."

After the crucial win, Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp called Mane a "massive player".

He said, "He's a machine. A massive player. When everyone has yards in their legs, you can't see it with him."

Speaking about the must-win game, Klopp said, "We cannot do more than win. A lot of people thought this could be a banana skin, that it could be a struggle for us, and how the boys sorted that was absolutely outstanding."

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher called Mane his "favourite player".

The former star defender said, "When I have watched Liverpool as a fan, Sadio Mane is my favourite player. There is just something about Mane. He's sacrificed himself at times and the shift he puts in."

Liverpool will next play Chelsea this Saturday in the much anticipated FA Cup final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anfield Liverpool Sadio Mane EPL EPL 2022 Premier League Premier League 2022 Barcelona
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp