STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Robert Lewandowski not to extend contract with Bayern Munich: Sources

Robert Lewandowski, whose current contract with Bayern Munich is valid until June 2023, might have informed the club that he will not sign a new contract.

Published: 13th May 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WARSAW: Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, whose current contract with Bayern Munich is valid until June 2023, might have informed the club that he will not sign a new contract.

Sources close to the player have said in recent weeks that Lewandowski has been in talks with the 'Bavarians' but they have not reached an agreement, Xinhua reports.

The forward wanted to sign a contract until 2025, while Bayern offered him one year less. Another flashpoint is a salary as Lewandowski counted on a pay rise. The contract which was offered by Bayern would keep his wages on the same level.

According to the sources, the Pole would like to join FC Barcelona, which is ready to pay Bayern about 40 million euros (41.5 million US dollars) for the attacker. His agent Pini Zahavi has already contacted Barcelona to ensure the authorities of the club that Lewandowski is ready to leave Bayern.

On Thursday evening, Sky Sports, Bild, and Polish TVP Sport also reported that the Pole will not extend his contract with Bayern. The club was already informed about the decision by the player and Zahavi.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp