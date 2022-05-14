STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spain and Germany qualify for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

Spain and Germany beat France and Netherlands respectively in the semifinals of the European Women's Under-17 Championship held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defending champions Spain and Germany have qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be held in India in October, after they reached the final of the UEFA European Championships.

They face each other in the final on Sunday.

The winner of the third-place match between France and Netherlands, also slated on Sunday, will be the third team to qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from Europe.

The FIFA has allotted three slots for Europe for the age group women's showpiece in India.

Germany and Spain join China, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and hosts India in securing their places for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which will be held between October 11 and 30.

Only African representatives are yet to be known for the 16-team World Cup.

The final round of the African qualifying tournament is yet to be held.

The matches will be held in Bhubaneswar, Margao and Navi Mumbai.

