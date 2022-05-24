STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sunil Chhetri returns to national team for international friendly against Jordan

The 37-year-old Chhetri last played for India during their 3-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championships final in October but since then was sidelined due to injuries.

Published: 24th May 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Talismanic Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday returned to the Indian football team after a hiatus of six months when he was named in the 25-member squad for the international friendly against Jordan in Doha on May 28.

The 37-year-old Chhetri last played for India during their 3-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championships final in October but since then was sidelined due to injuries.

The squad, announced by national coach Igor Stimac, was picked from an extended training camp in Kolkata.

Besides Chhetri, Ishan Pandita has also made a comeback in the forwardline at the cost of VP Suhair and injured Rahim Ali.

In the midfield, Glan Martins, Ritwik Das, Udanta Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam and Aashique Kuriniyan have been included with Pronay Halder and Danish Bhat being the notable omissions.

The defence include the likes of Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose and Pritam Kotal.

While Gupreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh remains a constant under the crossbar, Laxmikath Kattimani replaced Prabhsukhan Singh Gill following his heroics in the ISL final.

The Blue Tigers, as part of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers, had been camping in Bellary and Kolkata.

They have played practice matches against ATK Mohun Bagan, the Hero I-League and Hero Santosh Trophy All-Stars team and the West Bengal team.

The Blue Tigers will leave for Doha on May 25, where they will continue their training before taking on Jordan.

After the friendly, the team is set to return to Kolkata on May 30, before resuming their training for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The 25-member Squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Indian football team
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp