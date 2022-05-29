STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Salah's Egyptian fans share in his Champions League misery

It was another blow for Mohamed Salah who was reduced to tears twice earlier this year following Egypt's losses to Senegal in both the African Cup of Nations final and the World Cup play-off.

Published: 29th May 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, wearing his second place medal. walks past the trophy after the 2022 Champions League final.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

CAIRO: Donning Liverpool jerseys, Egyptian soccer fans cheered "Mo Salah! Mo Salah" even as they struggled to hide their disappointment over the Reds' loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

It was another blow for Mohamed Salah who was reduced to tears twice earlier this year following Egypt's losses to Senegal in both the African Cup of Nations final and the World Cup play-off.

To rub salt into his wounds Salah missed a penalty in the penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the World Cup play-off.

In those matches, Liverpool's African stars Salah and the Senegalese Sadio Mane were on opposing camps.

On Saturday, they suffered in defeat together.

"It's really not the year of Salah," said Youssef Mohammed, a 21-year-old accounting student, wearing a Liverpool jersey, at a Cairo park where a giant screen was installed for the match. 

"We had more chances, better ball possession, but less luck, so in the end, Real stole the victory from us", says 37-year-old Khaled Youssef. 

Youssef, a leading member of the official Egyptian Liverpool supporters club, which has 215,000 followers on Facebook, says supporting the Reds and being Egyptian makes him "the least fortunate fan in the world." 

'Disaster' 

For many in Egypt, where public gatherings are effectively prohibited, football offers a rare avenue for distraction away from daily struggles including a heightened inflation rate which Moody's warned could raise instability and social tensions. 

On Saturday, fans filled cafes across Cairo, sporting red scarves, waving flags to the Liverpool anthem of "you'll never walk alone" hoping for a victory against the Spanish side. 

All prayed, danced, and chanted in the hopes of another Liverpool win similar to that of the 2019 Champions League when they beat Tottenham Hotspur. 

Salah wished that "the 2022 final will be different from that of 2018," when he went off injured and Real Madrid beat them 3-1.

"We have a score to settle," Salah said on social media moments after Real Madrid set up a re-match with Liverpool.

Heads slumped in Cairo as the referee signalled the match's end with Real Madrid winning 1-0.

"It is the latest disaster in a repeat scenario," said Amr Said, a 35-year-old engineer who is also a member of Liverpool's Official Egyptian Supporters' Club.

Liverpool were hoping to win their seventh European Cup which would have been the ideal pick me up a week after they narrowly lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race. 

Salah and Liverpool will have to be content with lifting the FA and League Cup.

Salah is still an icon for millions in Egypt where he often features on giant billboards across the capital, Cairo. 

He often springs up on TV ads for everything from a national anti-drugs campaign to promotions for soft drinks and luxury residences. 

Despite the disappointment over Salah's loss, Egypt is gearing up for Monday's African Champions League final pitting Cairo giants Al Ahly against Wydad Casablanca.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions League final Mohamed Salah Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2022
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp