Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup 2022: England coach names 26-man team; Leicester midfielder Maddison included

Maddison last played for England in November 2019 while 2020. Wilson's last international cap came a month before in October 2019.

Published: 10th November 2022 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Leicester's James Maddison celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an EPL match against Newcastle United

Leicester's James Maddison celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during an EPL match against Newcastle United. (File photo|AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Coach Gareth Southgate on Thursday announced a 26-man England squad for the 2022 football World Cup, including Leicester midfielder James Maddison along with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

Both the players have not played for England since 2019, but recent club form has seen them earn a call-up for the FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20 in Qatar.

On including Maddison in the team, Southgate said, "He is playing really well. We think he can give us something slightly different to the attacking players that we've got. He's playing as good as any of the attacking players in this country. He is a little bit different from the others. I think we need that."

Maddison last played for England in November 2019 while 2020. Wilson's last international cap came a month before in October 2019.

Among English players, Maddison has had one of the highest number of goal involvements since August 2021, while Wilson has scored six Premier League goals this season with two assists. Maddison has had the most goal involvements of any English player in the Premier League since August 2021.

"We've wanted to make sure we have the balance right. In this day and age squad is more important than ever, with five subs you can change almost half your team. You want different things at different stages of matches and at different stages of the tournament. We've had to cover a couple of players that aren't fully match fit, so having 26 meant we were able to take some risks we weren't able to with 23. We think we have the cover we need, we are lighter on depth in some areas than others in our country, but we think we have everything covered," Southgate was quoted as saying by Sky Sports

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers congratulates James Maddison on his call-up to the England World Cup squad and said he has proven himself with consistency, a work ethic and talent

"I've always sensed with James that desire to improve and be the best that he can be. When I spoke to him this morning - just anticipating either way (that he was in the squad) because at that stage we didn't know - my case was really reinforcing about the next World Cup. However it goes, whether you get the decision or not, it's really about progressing and developing and he's got that mentality to do that. It's great news for him and great for his country."

England's World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle).

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves), Luke Shaw (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), James Maddison (Leicester City).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Coach Gareth Southgate 26-man England squad FIFA World Cup 2022
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp