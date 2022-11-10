Messi returns to training with PSG ahead of Sunday's game

PARIS: Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain as expected on Thursday after being rested for the French club's previous league game because of some inflammation on his Achilles tendon.
The Argentina forward is set to play a part in PSG's home game against Auxerre on Sunday.
It is the last match before the 35-year-old Messi joins up with his Argentina teammates in Qatar for the World Cup.
Argentina starts its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 in Group C and then faces Mexico and Poland.
The 35-year-old Messi holds the national record with 90 goals for Argentina.
He has been in strong form for PSG this season, netting seven league goals to go with a league-high 10 assists.
The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also has four goals and four assists in the Champions League.
PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe also resumed training on Thursday after shaking off a minor Achilles tendon issue.
He was named on Wednesday in France's World Cup squad.