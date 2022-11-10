Home Sport Football

Messi returns to training with PSG ahead of Sunday's game

Argentina starts its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 in Group C and then faces Mexico and Poland.

Published: 10th November 2022 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina striker Lionel Messi

Argentina striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain as expected on Thursday after being rested for the French club's previous league game because of some inflammation on his Achilles tendon.

The Argentina forward is set to play a part in PSG's home game against Auxerre on Sunday.

It is the last match before the 35-year-old Messi joins up with his Argentina teammates in Qatar for the World Cup.

Argentina starts its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 in Group C and then faces Mexico and Poland.

The 35-year-old Messi holds the national record with 90 goals for Argentina.

He has been in strong form for PSG this season, netting seven league goals to go with a league-high 10 assists.

The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also has four goals and four assists in the Champions League.

PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe also resumed training on Thursday after shaking off a minor Achilles tendon issue.

He was named on Wednesday in France's World Cup squad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi PSG World Cup
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp