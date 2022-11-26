Home Sport Football

World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament

Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in the opener and to Senegal on Friday.

Published: 26th November 2022 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Qatar's Ismail Mohamad lies after his side's 1-3 lost against Senegal during a World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar: World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.

Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in the opener and to Senegal on Friday.

It was the earliest exit by a host nation in the World Cup’s 92-year history. Qatar’s fate was sealed after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A match.

Qatar still has one more match to play against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Qatar had previously made unwanted history as the first host to lose the opening game of the tournament and, while South Africa in 2010 is the only other host team to be eliminated in the group stage, the South Africans at least went out with a win and a draw from their three games.

The tiny Gulf nation spent around $220 billion on the first World Cup in the Middle East, according to estimates, but has found that great wealth can’t buy a world-class soccer team.

Qatar had never qualified for the game’s biggest tournament before winning the right to host it 12 years ago. Every squad member for the 2019 Asian champion plays for a local club.

Senegal, on the other hand, got its campaign back on track after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in the first match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp