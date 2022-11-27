Home Sport Football

Police use football fever to drive anti-drug campaign

In a unique initiative, officers of Kalamassery police station decided to cash in on the football fever that has gripped the world.

Published: 27th November 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Giant cutouts of football players erected in front of the Kalamassery police station in Kochi | T P Sooraj

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Qatar World Cup has had football fans buzzing with anticipation. From youngsters to  the elderly, the emotion generated by the beautiful game has gripped the state and this has translated into giant hoardings of key players such as Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and others.

In a unique initiative, officers of Kalamassery police station decided to cash in on the football fever that has gripped the world. They erected giant cut-outs of players in front of the station. But they decided to push the envelope by using the opportunity to spread an anti-drug campaign among the youth.

Along with the flex board of players, they shared messages which read ‘Football is the addiction’ and ‘Say no to drugs’. The 12ft-high cut-outs have captured the attention of both residents and passersby. “We are all celebrating the World Cup. But when we thought of erecting cut-outs of favourite players, we decided to give it a new face. As we’ve all been working to combat the drug menace, we decided this would be the right opportunity for an anti-drug campaign. We are happy that people have started noticing them, even as they compete for eyeballs with other large cut-outs along the street,” SHO P R Santhosh said.

This may be the first police station in the state to run such a campaign. “To our knowledge no other police station is celebrating the World Cup like us. Through the posters, we wanted to share with youngsters the message that drugs should not be an addiction. We are happy that many have accepted the message,” the officer added.

The station is also planning a football shootout contest as part of its campaign. “We are looking to include about five youngsters from each ward of Kalamassery municipality,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qatar World Cup anti-drug campaign Kerala football craze
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp