Casemiro inspires Brazil in Neymar's absence

DOHA: Once again, Brazil arrived at the party late, Casemiro striking with a swivelling shot, a delightful bit of skill, in the 83rd minute. Stadium 974 serenaded the midfielder and Ricardo Kaka, 2002 World Cup winner, pumped his fist in the stands. Amid all the talented youngsters, veteran Casemiro had stood up to rescue Brazil following a laboured performance against Switzerland. In the absence of Neymar, that was telling.

As Brazilian supporters, including thousands of Indians, had descended on Stadium 974 — the container venue — on the outskirts of the Qatari capital, they went through the repertoire of their time-tested songs: ‘Tchau Messi’ (Goodbye, Messi), ‘O campeao chegou’ (the champions are coming) and, perhaps, in the context of their match with Switzerland, the most important ‘So Brazil tem Neymar’ (Only Brazil have Neymar). It’s a song to taunt Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste.

Messi and Argentina responded to their defeat against Saudi Arabia, one of the World Cup’s all-time great upsets, with a 2-0 win against Mexico. Brazil’s predicament was somewhat different: how would the five-time world champions respond to playing without Neymar, out with an ankle injury? Against Switzerland, it was Brazil's first match without him at a World Cup since that infamous 7-1 defeat when Germany demonstrated how outdated and outmoded that the Seleçao were without their talisman.

Perhaps after 20 minutes, it was crystal clear how much Brazil missed Neymar. The team’s intensity and verticality had dropped. Tite’s inclusion of Fred, the Manchester United midfielder, was a choice for defensive solidity. Playing alongside Casemiro, he reinforced the midfield. In a way, Tite’s choice was understandable: Switzerland were formidable opposition. Besides, Brazil had never beaten Switzerland at the World Cup. Four years ago, they drew 1-1 in Russia, and 2-2 back in 1950.

And yet, it was also the return of the old Tite — from the days of his first spell with Corinthians when he won just about everything there is to win in club football but with a style of play that hardly enchanted. That Corinthians was defensively strong, patient to the point of unnerving the fans, always scrapping through with narrow victories. Tite was being Tite.

Fred’s play, however, meant that slower build-up and more passing through the middle, reducing the threat of Brazil’s greatest weapons: Vinicius Junior and Raphinha on the flanks. Brazil became pedestrian. Midway through the first half, Lucas Paqueta momentarily fell asleep on the halfway line with the ball at his feet. Remo Freuler nearly dispossessed him before Alex Sandro came to the rescue. It was typical of Brazil: they weren’t doing a great deal. In many ways, it was an absorbing contest, even if Brazil’s ball circulation was too slow. They were chopping away at Switzerland, but without progressing the ball much.

Perhaps they were carrying the same burden that led to their downfall on home soil eight years ago. That Brazil side didn’t possess the psychological wherewithal to play without Neymar. The outcome against Germany was earth-shattering, a result that echoes in eternity and matched Brazil’s trauma of the 1950 final defeat by Uruguay (known as Maracanazo).

This match and this group stage, then, are more of a study of the Brazilian psyche than anything else. Does Tite regret not including Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in his squad after all because he can serve as a false nine? Is Brazil after all Neymar dependent? Are they not as good as everyone thought? What happens if Neymar does not return this tournament?

You get the theme — it is not about Neymar and somehow it is all about Neymar. Argentina are victims of the same trap — under Lionel Scaloni, Messi is firmly integrated into the team and yet against Mexico, it turned out to be all about Messi. In Doha, Neymar was watching the match at the Westin Hotel, Brazil’s base camp, and yet at Stadium 974 it was all about him. Brazil were huffing and puffing, and not achieving a great deal. Neymar’s ghost was roaming around the venue.

It’s a problem Tite needs to solve, but can’t. Even with all of Raphinha, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius and Bruno Guimaraes on the pitch — the Brazil coach had wisely substituted Fred — and later Anthony as well as Gabriel Jesus, the Selecao didn’t rekindle the dazzling interplay that tore Serbia apart.

Richarlison stepped up against the East Europeans. Here, Vinicius tried, but he was isolated on the left and double-marked by the Swiss. Raphinha kept Brazil ticking in the first half, but ultimately faded, much like the rest of the Brazilian team. In the end, Casemiro rescued the Seleçao with a skilful finish, but in the knockout phase, that may not be enough to see Brazil reach the final. Brazil, then, do need Neymar, more than ever.

