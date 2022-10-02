Home Sport Football

Arsenal beats Tottenham in derby; Liverpool held by Brighton

Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the north London derby on Saturday, ensuring Mikel Arteta's team will stay top for at least another week.

Published: 02nd October 2022 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, celebrates with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka after scoring his side's second goal during the EPL soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo | PTI)

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, celebrates with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka after scoring his side's second goal during the EPL soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: It's looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the Premier League this season.

It's also looking like Liverpool hasn't got what it takes to mount another title challenge in England's top division.

Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the north London derby on Saturday, ensuring Mikel Arteta's team will stay top for at least another week.

The only defeat for Arsenal came at Manchester United, but that was only after an encouraging and dominant performance for large spells of the game at Old Trafford.

On current form, it looks well within Arsenal's grasp to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Getting in the top four might be the extent of Liverpool's ambitions after a 3-3 home draw against an entertaining Brighton team already molded in the bold style of its new Italian coach, Roberto De Zerbi.

Leandro Trossard scored twice in the opening 17 minutes and completed his hat trick in the 83rd at Anfield after Roberto Firmino's double had sparked Liverpool's fightback.

Liverpool, the 2020 champion and the biggest Premier League rival of dominant Manchester City in recent years, is already 11 points behind Arsenal and has only won two of its first seven games.

Conor Gallagher scored a 90th-minute winner for Chelsea in its 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace, the team where the midfielder spent last season on loan.

Newcastle won 4-1 at 10-man Fulham, Everton rallied to beat Southampton 2-1 away, while Bournemouth and Brentford drew 0-0.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arsenal Premier League
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp