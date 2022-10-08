Home Sport Football

Lyon still in trouble after draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1 

At full-time, Lyon supporters loudly jeered their team. Lyon remained in seventh place, eight points outside the top three spots.

Published: 08th October 2022 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Lyon's Nicolas Tagliafico, right, challenges for the ball with Toulouse's Rasmus Nicolaisen during the French League One soccer match. (Photo | AP)

Lyon's Nicolas Tagliafico, right, challenges for the ball with Toulouse's Rasmus Nicolaisen during the French League One soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LYON: Lyon ended a four-game losing streak but blew the lead against promoted Toulouse in a 1-1 draw in the French league.

The result on Friday did not relieve the pressure on Lyon coach Peter Bosz, who was booed by the fans when the stadium announcer read his name before kickoff.

At full-time, Lyon supporters loudly jeered their team. Lyon remained in seventh place, eight points outside the top three spots.

"Nobody is happy with that result," Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso said. "It's not good enough. Everyone must put himself into question."

Lyon took the lead in the second minute with a deflected shot from Brazilian winger Tete, who notched his fifth league goal.

Toulouse substitute Rafael Ratao capitalized on some poor defending from the hosts to level in the 67th by beating goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from close range.

"Once again, we were shaky defensively," Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette said. "I felt that we were in danger each time they had the ball. It's a bit of a worry this season."

Lyon could have added a second goal in the first half but Toulouse goalkeeper Maxime Dupe denied Karl Toko Ekambi in the 12th, saved Lacazette's chip in the 23rd, and pushed Corentin Tolisso's header behind in the 41st.

Toulouse nearly equalized against the run of play in the 43rd when a long-range strike from Stijn Spierings rattled the bar.

Paris Saint-Germain leads the league from Marseille by two points and visits Reims on Saturday, while Marseille will host Ajaccio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Lyon French league
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp