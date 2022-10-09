It's time to show that Indian girls can play football: U-17 Women's football team coach Dennerby

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: With barely 48 hours left before India face USA in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, Head Coach Thomas Dennerby said it is time India show the world their ability to shine in women's football.

"It's not only about the result now. It's about the performance to show that Indian girls can play football. But of course, inside the group, we have our own goals, and we are ready to fight for them. Against the USA, Brazil or Morocco, we are determined to earn points and score goals.

"And we're going to show to the Indian fans that we have a good team. India, in a couple of years, can have a very successful team on the women's side. So hopefully we can motivate the girls to start playing football and believe that it's a nice sport for the girls," coach Thomas Dennerby was quoted as saying by www.the-aiff.com.

"That's why we also want to dish out a good performance. So, they can feel that India really can challenge the best teams in the world. Also, when it's shown on TV, it helps a lot. And it's good for the younger girls to have role models to look up to. And hopefully, some of these girls, in a couple of years from now, can take the next step to the senior team and so on--you can keep on having them as role models for many years. Young girls should know they can have a successful career in football," he said.

On assessment of the preparations of the Indian team, the coach said, "I think we had good preparations. We started at the end of February this year which also includes our exposure tours, the first one in July to Italy and Norway. And finally, last week, we were in Spain. I hope we are ready now."

Dennerby said that all coaches are under pressure when it comes to World Cups or other big tournaments.

"Because everybody expects you to have a successful team and so on. And, of course, you want to do it yourself also. I think sometimes you put more pressure on yourself - but I have gone through this before. So, I don't get stressed. Whatever happens, you have to stay cool, you have to follow your plan. Don't change anything, even if you lose the first game--stay by your plan, don't panic and start changing everything. These are things you learn from being in this business for many years. And, of course, I would be lying, if I start saying that there is no pressure," he said.

Asked about the strengths and weaknesses of the team, the 63-year-old Swedish football coach said, "We are going to this tournament with a really good fitness level now. All these things, training, running sessions and all that have helped a lot and we can see that we have a good fitness level. I think the girls have learned about positioning, where to go when we lose the ball and where to go when we win the ball back and how to open up the game and start playing and quickly come back when we lose the ball again. All these tactical details and positioning have become really good. So, I hope it's going to be difficult to score against us."

"I hope they are a little bit nervous. Being nervous is a part of concentration. It's a part of preparations for the game for the body to prepare. Usually, when you walk out from the players' tunnel and hear the crowd roar and look at them, and the national anthem is played - it creates an emotional atmosphere that matters. But when the referee blows the whistle, you have to forget about all that. It's only you and the ball and the teammates and opponents," he added.

BHUBANESHWAR: With barely 48 hours left before India face USA in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, Head Coach Thomas Dennerby said it is time India show the world their ability to shine in women's football. "It's not only about the result now. It's about the performance to show that Indian girls can play football. But of course, inside the group, we have our own goals, and we are ready to fight for them. Against the USA, Brazil or Morocco, we are determined to earn points and score goals. "And we're going to show to the Indian fans that we have a good team. India, in a couple of years, can have a very successful team on the women's side. So hopefully we can motivate the girls to start playing football and believe that it's a nice sport for the girls," coach Thomas Dennerby was quoted as saying by www.the-aiff.com. "That's why we also want to dish out a good performance. So, they can feel that India really can challenge the best teams in the world. Also, when it's shown on TV, it helps a lot. And it's good for the younger girls to have role models to look up to. And hopefully, some of these girls, in a couple of years from now, can take the next step to the senior team and so on--you can keep on having them as role models for many years. Young girls should know they can have a successful career in football," he said. On assessment of the preparations of the Indian team, the coach said, "I think we had good preparations. We started at the end of February this year which also includes our exposure tours, the first one in July to Italy and Norway. And finally, last week, we were in Spain. I hope we are ready now." Dennerby said that all coaches are under pressure when it comes to World Cups or other big tournaments. "Because everybody expects you to have a successful team and so on. And, of course, you want to do it yourself also. I think sometimes you put more pressure on yourself - but I have gone through this before. So, I don't get stressed. Whatever happens, you have to stay cool, you have to follow your plan. Don't change anything, even if you lose the first game--stay by your plan, don't panic and start changing everything. These are things you learn from being in this business for many years. And, of course, I would be lying, if I start saying that there is no pressure," he said. Asked about the strengths and weaknesses of the team, the 63-year-old Swedish football coach said, "We are going to this tournament with a really good fitness level now. All these things, training, running sessions and all that have helped a lot and we can see that we have a good fitness level. I think the girls have learned about positioning, where to go when we lose the ball and where to go when we win the ball back and how to open up the game and start playing and quickly come back when we lose the ball again. All these tactical details and positioning have become really good. So, I hope it's going to be difficult to score against us." "I hope they are a little bit nervous. Being nervous is a part of concentration. It's a part of preparations for the game for the body to prepare. Usually, when you walk out from the players' tunnel and hear the crowd roar and look at them, and the national anthem is played - it creates an emotional atmosphere that matters. But when the referee blows the whistle, you have to forget about all that. It's only you and the ball and the teammates and opponents," he added.