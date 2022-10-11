Home Sport Football

Football: Clubs to receive over $200 mn World Cup compensation

Each club will receive "approximately 10,000 dollars" for each one of the days the relevant player remains with his national team during the tournament, including the preparation period.

Published: 11th October 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (File photo | AP)

By AFP

LAUSANNE: FIFA will distribute 209 million dollars (215 million euros) to clubs that release their internationals for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the same amount as four years ago in Russia, football's world governing body announced on Tuesday.

Each club will receive "approximately 10,000 dollars" for each one of the days the relevant player remains with his national team during the tournament, including the preparation period.

This compensation will be paid to "all clubs" for which the footballer has played in the two years before the World Cup.

FIFA originally set up the system ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in agreement with the powerful European Clubs Association (ECA), whose members provide most of the participants in international competitions.

During the 2018 World Cup, 416 clubs from 63 national federations shared the same amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football FIFA World Cup football clubs compensation
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp