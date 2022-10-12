Home Sport Football

U-17 FIFA World Cup: Indian skipper's parents working on daily wage for road on daughter's name

District administration provided a TV set and inverter along with a DTH connection to the football captain’s family.

(L-R) Indian skipper Ashtam Oraon's mother and father working at the road site. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  As Jharkhand's Ashtam Oraon was all set to lead the women’s brigade in U-17 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, her parents are far from the limelight at her native village in Gumla. They were working on daily wages for the approach road being constructed leading to her house.

The half-kilometre approach road leading to Ashtam’s house is being constructed by the district administration in her name after she was selected as the captain of the Indian Football team.

The poverty-ridden family brought up their child by working as daily wage workers. Despite all odds, Ashtam worked hard and achieved the position on her own. Notably, this is for the first time that a player from Jharkhand is leading the Indian side at the international event.

On asking why they were still working even after Ashtam has become captain of the Indian team, her parents humbly said that so far only one of their five children has achieved their goal, and they will have to keep working hard for the future of the rest of their children.

“Our forefathers have been working as daily wage labourers for ages and nothing has changed in our situation so that we switch to any other activity for livelihood. Moreover, we still have to feed the rest of the four children. Therefore, we cannot quit working till they achieve the goals of their lives," said Ashtam’s father Heeralal Oraon.

READ MORE | From Jharkhand's rocky soil emerge young stars of women's football

Ashtam's other two sisters are also football players and one of them has returned recently after playing Subrato Cup.

“We are really proud to work for the road which is being constructed in the name of our daughter,” said Ashtam’s mother Tara Devi.

In view of the number of people visiting their house, the local administration has also provided chairs for the family so that they can entertain the visitors coming to greet them for the achievement of their daughter. 

Ashtam’s mother also demanded a solid house with a boundary wall around it, along with a proper toilet for them from the government. Currently, they are using a makeshift toilet, she said.

Amid media reports that claimed Ashtam’s parents not being able to see their daughter playing football due to the lack of a TV set in the entire village, the district administration has provided the required amenities.

“As we were told that the family would not be able to watch their daughter playing the football match and villagers also want to see her in action, we provided a TV set, an inverter and a DTH connection so that they can enjoy the match properly,” Gumla DC Shishir Kumar. 

