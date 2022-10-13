Chennaiyin FC looks to end winless run against Bengaluru FC 

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC had a good start to the season as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at Kolkata on Monday. At the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, Chennaiyin trailed behind thanks to Manvir Singh's goal in the first half before scoring twice after the break courtesy goals by substitute Kwame Karikari (penalty) and Rahim Ali. The Anirudh Thapa-led side came back aggressively after the break, created more pressure on the opposition defense line and opened their account.

This is what the Chennaiyin skipper wants and wishes to carry the momentum in the next game against Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Friday. CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric had pointed out that his team had made a lot of mistakes in the season opener and the team needed to pull up their socks and improve since it is a long tournament.

''We have a good mentality and power. I knew before that we could bounce back. We had a lack of concentration early on and made too many mistakes. We have to speak about it because it can punish us,'' Thomas Brdaric, CFC head coach, had said.

Thapa too agreed with his coach and insisted that it was important to iron out their flaws ahead of their clash against Bengaluru FC.

CFC had a good practice session at the SRMC on Thursday.

"We need to be consistent with our performance. Obviously, in the first game against Mohun Bagan you know, the first half, we were quite slow. We were losing quite a few balls in position also. And I think in the second half, we came back pretty well. That's what we need to do in full 90 minutes. And if we keep the momentum going on, I think we will have a pretty good season. The most important thing is we need to be mentally, you know strong and just do what we are told to do and just go with the plan,'' said Thapa on Thursday.

CFC skipper is excited to be playing in Chennai once again. This (Benguluru FC) game will be the first one to be played here since the pandemic broke out two years back. CFC have found much success at home with the crowd's support.

''Now, obviously it is an advantage when you have the home support after two seasons. You know we are back with Marina Machans. And this is an advantage for us because we have seen in the past seasons, like how you know home run and away, gives us an advantage and a disadvantage. So I think this will be a positive thing for us. You know when fans are finally back.'' insisted Thapa.

''Obviously it's a good feeling, you know finally to be back in Chennai. You know, the last memory I have is the game against FC Goa. Well, the atmosphere that was created was electrifying and I think the fans, you know, will come back with the same energy, the same passion and that's what we found and as players were expecting the same from them. And obviously we will deliver for the club, we will play for them (fans) because that's what this club is for. And obviously after two seasons when we have the advantage you know to play in front of our fans, I think we will give our best,'' he added.

CFC were not able to field their best team due to injuries to some of its key players in the Kolkata game.

Rafael Crivellaro is not part of the ISL squad due to fitness reasons. There were doubts on the availability of Vincy Barretto, Alexander Romario Jesuraj and others who missed the previous match due to injuries.

'"We have enough players who will be able to play against Bengaluru FC. Unfortunately, Rafa does not have the fitness standard. We want to give him time and protect him. Rafa had merits in the past for this club. I appreciate it so much,'' said Brdaric.

''We have a big squad. We should care about all players. Vincy and Romario are not ready to make it to the squad for the Bengaluru FC match. We have more than 20 players in the squad who will be ready. We have good physios who are helping the players play at a high level. Let us carry on with that,'' added the former German footballer.

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC had a good start to the season as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at Kolkata on Monday. At the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, Chennaiyin trailed behind thanks to Manvir Singh's goal in the first half before scoring twice after the break courtesy goals by substitute Kwame Karikari (penalty) and Rahim Ali. The Anirudh Thapa-led side came back aggressively after the break, created more pressure on the opposition defense line and opened their account. This is what the Chennaiyin skipper wants and wishes to carry the momentum in the next game against Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Friday. CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric had pointed out that his team had made a lot of mistakes in the season opener and the team needed to pull up their socks and improve since it is a long tournament. ''We have a good mentality and power. I knew before that we could bounce back. We had a lack of concentration early on and made too many mistakes. We have to speak about it because it can punish us,'' Thomas Brdaric, CFC head coach, had said. Thapa too agreed with his coach and insisted that it was important to iron out their flaws ahead of their clash against Bengaluru FC. CFC had a good practice session at the SRMC on Thursday. "We need to be consistent with our performance. Obviously, in the first game against Mohun Bagan you know, the first half, we were quite slow. We were losing quite a few balls in position also. And I think in the second half, we came back pretty well. That's what we need to do in full 90 minutes. And if we keep the momentum going on, I think we will have a pretty good season. The most important thing is we need to be mentally, you know strong and just do what we are told to do and just go with the plan,'' said Thapa on Thursday. CFC skipper is excited to be playing in Chennai once again. This (Benguluru FC) game will be the first one to be played here since the pandemic broke out two years back. CFC have found much success at home with the crowd's support. ''Now, obviously it is an advantage when you have the home support after two seasons. You know we are back with Marina Machans. And this is an advantage for us because we have seen in the past seasons, like how you know home run and away, gives us an advantage and a disadvantage. So I think this will be a positive thing for us. You know when fans are finally back.'' insisted Thapa. ''Obviously it's a good feeling, you know finally to be back in Chennai. You know, the last memory I have is the game against FC Goa. Well, the atmosphere that was created was electrifying and I think the fans, you know, will come back with the same energy, the same passion and that's what we found and as players were expecting the same from them. And obviously we will deliver for the club, we will play for them (fans) because that's what this club is for. And obviously after two seasons when we have the advantage you know to play in front of our fans, I think we will give our best,'' he added. CFC were not able to field their best team due to injuries to some of its key players in the Kolkata game. Rafael Crivellaro is not part of the ISL squad due to fitness reasons. There were doubts on the availability of Vincy Barretto, Alexander Romario Jesuraj and others who missed the previous match due to injuries. '"We have enough players who will be able to play against Bengaluru FC. Unfortunately, Rafa does not have the fitness standard. We want to give him time and protect him. Rafa had merits in the past for this club. I appreciate it so much,'' said Brdaric. ''We have a big squad. We should care about all players. Vincy and Romario are not ready to make it to the squad for the Bengaluru FC match. We have more than 20 players in the squad who will be ready. We have good physios who are helping the players play at a high level. Let us carry on with that,'' added the former German footballer.