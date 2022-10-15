Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin rally to hold Bengaluru at home turf

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match at the JN Stadium on Friday.

Chennaiyin's Prasanth Karuthadathkuni equalises against Bengaluru FC during their ISL game at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match at the JN Stadium on Friday. Roy Krishna gave the visitors a quick start with a goal inside five minutes but the hosts restored parity through Prasanth Karuthadathkuni on the stroke of half-time. In the end, Chennaiyin, who had beaten ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening match, were reduced to 10 after goalkeeper Debjit Majumder was given an early bath. 

The opening goal came after smart work from Siva Narayanan, who bent his cross with the outside of his right foot. All Krishna had to do was glance the header as the delivery was inch perfect. It was the ideal start for the visitors who had enjoyed a 1-0 win in their first match against NorthEast United. However, from there on, it was the home team that did the majority of the running.

This played itself out 10 minutes later when the hosts had a marvellous opportunity to go level. Ajith Kumar cut the ball back from inside the box to Karuthadathkuni. But the midfielder’s strike was straight at Gurpreet Sandhu. In the 26th minute, Karuthadathkuni wriggled into the Bengaluru FC box but couldn’t control the ball.

However, the loose ball was sent goalwards by Petar Sliskovic who found the woodwork.  The pressure paid off in the final minute of first-half stoppage time. Sliskovic beat his marker and put Karuthadathkuni through on goal. The former Kerala Blasters man beat the offside trap and made no mistake. In the 79th minute, substitutes Ninthoinganba Meetel and Kwame Karikari combined and almost gave the hosts the lead but Karikari’s strike was saved by Sandhu. 

