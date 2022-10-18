India end U-17 World Cup with 0-5 loss to Brazil  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite trying their best, India went down to mighty Brazil 0-5 in their last match of the group and ended the campaign at the U-17 World Cup with an all-loss record here at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday. It was not a surprise how India performed at this showpiece age-group event.

India, who qualified as hosts for this marquee event, were outclassed by the USA in their first match losing 0-8. In the second match, they lost to another debutant Morocco 0-3. In the whole campaign the team failed to score a goal.

Brazil and USA, who beat Morocco 4-0 in the other simultaneous Group A match in Margao, qualified for the quarterfinals with seven points each two wins and a draw. Brazil and USA had played out a 1-1 draw on October 14.

Aline (40th and 51st minute), who was a constant threat to the Indian defence with her pace and guile, as well as substitute Lara (86th and 90+3) scored a brace each after Gebi Berchon had given the South American champions a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Germany, Nigeria in quarters

Nigeria stormed into the quarterfinals beating Chile 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium. Blessing Emmanuel (4th minute) and Bisola Mosaku (82nd) were the scorers for Nigeria while Tali Rovner pulled one back for Chile. Nigeria finished second behind Germany in Pool B with nine points.

In Goa, undefeated Germany gathered 12 points and topped Pool B to qualify for the knockout rounds. In their last league match they edged New Zealand 3-1. Both matches were played simultaneously. Nigeria were placed second with nine points.

For Germany, Loreen Bender (5th and 54th minutes) struck a brace while the other goal was scored by Alara Sehitler (60th). Emily Clegg scored the lone goal for New Zealand in the 10th minute.

