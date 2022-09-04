Home Sport Football

World Cup fans will only get beer outside stadiums

The issue is important for FIFA as beer-maker Budweiser has been a major sponsor for three decades while foreign fans have also questioned what to expect at the November 20-December 18 tournament.

Published: 04th September 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

beer

For representational purposes

By AFP

Beer will not be sold inside stadiums during World Cup matches in Qatar, where alcohol is severely restricted, but FIFA said Saturday that drinking will be allowed in the stadium zone before and after games.

The global body gave first details of beer sales after months of sensitive talks with authorities in the conservative Muslim Gulf state.

The issue is important for FIFA as beer-maker Budweiser has been a major sponsor for three decades while foreign fans have also questioned what to expect at the November 20-December 18 tournament.

Qatar has predicted more than one million visitors for the World Cup.

A source with knowledge of the plans said beer stands would open in zones around stadiums when gates open for a match and close 30 minutes before each game starts.

The source said stands would reopen for a short time after the game.

FIFA did not confirm times but a spokesperson said it had focused on "catering for those who wish to enjoy an alcoholic drink while being respectful towards the local culture".

In a statement to AFP, the spokesperson said "ticket-holders" would get access to beer "within the stadium perimeter prior to kick-off and after the final whistle."

Inside stadiums, only Budweiser's zero-alcohol beer and soft-drinks would be available, the spokesperson added.

Coca-Cola, another huge sponsor, has the sole right to sell non-alcoholic drinks at the eight stadiums to be used for the first World Cup in a Muslim nation.

Alcohol is a sensitive topic at stadiums around the world. In England, most Premier League clubs allow beer sales inside stadiums but fans cannot drink in sight of the pitch.

While alcohol is not banned in Qatar as it is in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, it is only sold in about 35 international hotels and restaurants. Foreign residents can buy alcohol in government stores. Drinking in public is illegal.

Budweiser's parent company, AB InBev, did not comment on FIFA's plans but has in the past said it was looking for "respectful" ways to sell its product at the Qatar World Cup.

Beer has traditionally been sold at fan zones throughout the day at previous World Cups.

But the FIFA spokesman said it would only be available from 6.30pm at the FIFA Fan Festival zone in Doha.

Qatar's World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, have not given details of alcohol sales in the fan zones it is organising.

It tested beer sales at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 when a glass of beer cost about $7 at a special zone on the edge of Doha. Only a few thousand foreign fans were present.

Industry sources have said that fans may have to buy tickets to get access to the local non-FIFA zones where beer is sold at the World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beer World Cup matches in Qatar FIFA Muslim Gulf state
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp