FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches host city logo

The tournament, scheduled to be held between October 11 and October 30 across Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra, will be the first FIFA women's competition to be held in India.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 06:13 PM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with 'Ibha', mascot of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with 'Ibha', mascot of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched the official host city logo of the state for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Bhubaneswar is one of the three host cities.

Expressing his delight at the launch event, Patnaik said, "Odisha is emerging as a leading sports destination and hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 is a momentous opportunity for our state.

"The official Host City Logo launch of Odisha is an important milestone which also signifies the progress of women's football. We are excited to host the best young female footballers from across the world and especially, the Indian team who will be playing all their group stage games at the Kalinga Stadium.

"As the Indian team makes their first appearance in a FIFA women's competition, I encourage the people of Odisha to show their support in strong numbers at the stadium."

