FIFA launches 3-episode series on life, career of legendary footballer Sunil Chhetri

Published: 28th September 2022 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian legend Sunil Chhetri

Indian legend Sunil Chhetri. (File photo | PTI)

By Agencies

ZURICH: Indian football star Sunil Chhetri's legendary career has got a new level of recognition in form of a series named 'Captain Fantastic', which will showcase his story in a span of three episodes.

FIFA, the governing body of the sport, announced on Tuesday that a series about the career and life of Chhetri is available on FIFA+, its streaming platform.

"You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now," tweeted FIFA World Cup on Twitter.

It captures a lot of what is unseen and unheard about this star, be it his pre-teen anguish, his debut for India at age of 20, his romance with his future wife and his early days and peak as a football player with many awards and records under his belt.

"The first episode takes us back to where it all started, leading up to his India debut at the age of 20.

Close associates, loved ones, and footballing colleagues help tell the tale -- apart from the man himself, the man affectionately dubbed, 'Captain, Leader, Legend'," the synopsis of the first episode said.

The second episode was about him starting to perform wonders for the national team, and his big dream of playing professional football for a top-class overseas club.

In the third episode, Chhetri reached the zenith of his professional career and his personal life. Trophies piled up and records were shattered.

Chhetri made his India debut in 2005 and since then has played in 131 matches, including the one against Vietnam on Tuesday.

He is the third-highest goal-scorer among active players in international football with 84 goals, only behind other legends like Lionel Messi of Argentina (90) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (117). He is India's most-capped player and also its leading goal-scorer.

Chhetri helped India clinch the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup trophies and the 2011, 2015, and 2021 editions of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

The star footballer has also been honoured with the AIFF Player of the Year award for a record seven times. He is also the recipient of the country's highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna Award which he won in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

