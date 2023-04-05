Home Sport Football

Real Madrid earns most UEFA prize money with USD 146 million in 2022

Liverpool lost the final to Madrid and was second in the "prize money table" with a total of 120 million euros (USD 131.4 million) from UEFA's total Champions League prize fund

Published: 05th April 2023

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: Champions League winner Real Madrid earned the most prize money from a European club competition last season with 133.7 million euros (USD146.4 million), UEFA said Wednesday.

Madrid's total included a basic payment for entering the group stage, results bonuses, a share of Spanish broadcasting rights and an extra payment based on clubs' historical records in UEFA competitions.

Liverpool lost the final to Madrid and was second in the "prize money table" with a total of 120 million euros (USD 131.4 million) from UEFA's total Champions League prize fund of more than 2 billion euros (USD 2.2 billion).

Only two other clubs earned nine-figure sums: Bayern Munich got nearly 110 million euros (USD 120.4 million) and Manchester City was paid nearly 109 million euros (USD 119 million).

Paris Saint-Germain's loss to Madrid in the round of 16 meant it was paid just 92 million euros (USD 100.7 million) by UEFA.

UEFA said the 32 group-stage clubs were paid an average of 61.8 million euros (USD 67.7 million) with the lowest payment of 23.7 million euros (USD 26 million) to Moldovan champion Sheriff.

Chelsea was eliminated by Madrid in the quarterfinals and earned 91.9 million euros (USD 100.6 million).

Chelsea faces Madrid again in the quarterfinals this month and risks having no income from UEFA next season while it stands 11th in the English Premier League table.

Barcelona earned 64.6 million euros (USD 70.7 million) from the Champions League group stage last season, then an additional 6.4 million euros (USD 7 million) from switching across to the Europa League knockout rounds. Barcelona lost in the quarterfinals to eventual winner Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt topped the Europa League payments with 38 million euros (USD 41.6 million) and beaten finalist Rangers got 20.7 million euros (USD 22.7 million).

UEFA shared 235 million euros (USD 257 million) in total to clubs paying in the inaugural third-tier Europa Conference League. Title-winning Roma's 19.2 million euros (USD 21 million) was the most any club received.

The 2021-22 season was the first in a new three-year commercial cycle for UEFA club competitions ahead of a revamp and expansion in 2024. Teams will play more games in a single standings table — eight for each of 36 teams in the Champions League — which will replace the traditional group stage.

UEFA is making total deductions from clubs of about 83 million euros (USD 91 million) per season to cover rebates to commercial partners for disruption during the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season.

