Home Sport Football

AIFF bars overseas players from playing in state leagues

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said that till now, the AIFF allowed a 3+1 (three foreigners and one player of Asian origin) formula in each team.

Published: 15th April 2023 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) logo used for representative purpose.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) logo used for representative purpose. (Photo | AIFF website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken a definite decision to restrict the number of foreign players taking part in different competitions across the country, which, it believes, is a hindrance to the development of local players.

The AIFF reached a decision to this effect during its executive committee meeting at its headquarters, Football House, in the national capital on Friday.

Later, speaking to the IANS, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said that till now, the AIFF allowed a 3+1 (three foreigners and one player of Asian origin) formula in each team.

Over the years, the Federation had observed that most clubs have the tendency to hire foreign footballers in two key positions - central defender and striker. Even the big clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League follow the pattern, which, the AIFF feels, is one of the reasons why there is an apparent dearth of good Indian footballers in these positions.

"So, we have decided to not allow any foreigners in the state football leagues all over India and also in the Second Division League I-League, the third tier of Indian football after ISL and I-League," said Chaubey.

"The reason being, these are the competitions from where Indian players come up in their formative years. If we allow foreigners, who are physically much superior, they will occupy the key positions, thus further diminishing the chances of the local footballers," Chaubey pointed out.

"The rule is not applicable to ISL or I-League, as we feel these are competitive leagues. But in other competitions, if our players receive proper guidance in their formative years, while they play for their states and age-group events, they can be in a good position to compete for their places in the ISL and I-League against overseas players," Chaubey said.

Apart from Sunil Chhetri, who is 38 now, there is hardly any Indian player in the national scene who can match the calibre of the charismatic striker. But as our national coach Igor Stimac rightly said in a recent interview that Sunil maybe into his last season, the big question is who will step into his shoes.

Against this backdrop, AIFF's decision to bar overseas players from playing in the lower leagues is likely to augur well for Indian football in the long run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Football Federation AIFF Kalyan Chaubey football players
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp