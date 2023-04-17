Home Sport Football

Dani Alves in court to testify in sexual assault probe

Alves was detained based on evidence gathered from the initial probe by authorities and testimony from the player, the alleged victim, and witnesses.

Published: 17th April 2023 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Dani Alves

Brazil's Dani Alves (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain: Dani Alves was in court Monday to testify to a judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against him.

Alves has been in jail since Jan. 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. The Brazilian soccer player has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

The court has denied Alves’ request to be freed on bail while the investigation continues, saying he was a flight risk. A trial has not been set.

Alves was detained based on evidence gathered from the initial probe by authorities and testimony from the player, the alleged victim, and witnesses.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 39-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dani Alves Brazilian soccer
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp